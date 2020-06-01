MCCORMICK — Ms. Doris Elizabeth Addy Langley entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 1, 2020 at her residence on Jefferson Street.
The graveside service will be at Plum Branch Cemetery on Thursday, June 4 at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Jim Kinsler will be officiating.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jeff Brown, Gus Winn, Mac Winn, Marion Sturkey, Bo Willis and Jesse Boyd. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Dot Winn, Kay Remsen, Betty Carol McKinney, Carole Sturkey, Patsy Wilson and Carol Stewart Horton.
Ms. Langley was the daughter of the late Rev.James Virgil Addy and the late Murttie Elese Fulmer Addy of Chapin, SC. She was a retired educator, teaching Physical Education for 30 years and also was the girls basketball coach at McCormick County High School. Ms. Langley was a member of the Lutheran Church by the Lake.
Survivors include two daughters, Toye Willis and husband, Neal, and Rebekah Remsen and husband, George, both of Plum Branch, SC.; one sister, Virgie E. Shealy and husband, Frank, of Lexington, SC; one brother, Rev. James W. Addy and wife, Celie, of Charleston, SC; five grandchildren, Langley Willis, Addy Willis and fiance, Jamie Sanders, Jamie Morgan, Kyle Morgan, Katie Woodall and husband, Hoyt and Thomas Remsen; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Ms. Langley also was predeceased by her husband, George E. Langley, Jr.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 408 W Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646 or McCormick County Library, 201 Railroad Ave., McCormick, SC 29835.
You may sign the family's online guestbook at:www.reesfuneralhome.net.
Rees Funeral Home,195 N. Peachtree St., Lincolnton, GA (706-359-3222) is in care of the arrangements for the Langley family.