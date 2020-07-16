Doretha Tucker
MT. CARMEL — Mrs. Doretha Tucker, 81, of 429 Hwy 823, Mount Carmel, SC, passed on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of George Henry Tucker and was born on October 21, 1938 in McCormick County to the late Furman and Eva Dubose Green. She formerly worked at the Burlington plant in Calhoun Falls, SC and attended St. Mary’s AME Church in McCormick, SC.
Doretha is survived by her husband George of the home; a son, Aldine Green of Abbeville; three brothers, Furman Green, Jr. and Ira Green of Calhoun Falls and James Henderson of Jacksonville, FL; two sisters Doris Crawford of Mt. Carmel and Stephanie Green of Youngstown, OH; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and many others family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Robert Green and a brother, Lander Green.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at St. Mary AME Church Cemetery, McCormick, SC. Public viewing will be Friday from 1- 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The family is at the home. Richie Funeral Home is assisting the family.