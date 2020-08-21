Donna Marie Lemieux Leclaire, 76, wife of Gene Leclaire, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, after a brief illness.
Born July 12, 1944, in Milford, Massachusetts, she was a daughter of the late Leo Joseph Lemieux and Mary Alice Hayes Lemieux Kalmes. She was a graduate of Nipnuc Regional High School in Upton, MA, attended Northeastern University in Boston and graduated Salter Secretarial School in Worcester, MA. She retired from the US Postal Service in Linwood, MA.
Devoted member of South Main Baptist Church and the Chancel Choir of the church, she was also a member of the Good News Club and the Senior Adult Council. She was previously a member of North Uxbridge Baptist Church in Uxbridge, MA. Donna loved Jesus first, then Gene, her family and the rest of the world.
Surviving in addition to her loving husband are two daughters, Karen (Jeff) Burgess, and Lisa Scholl, all of Whitinsville, MA; four sons, John (Deborah) Leclaire of Anderson, Joseph Leclaire of Murfreesboro, TN, Jason Leclaire of Whitinsville, MA, and Jeremy Leclaire of Worcester, MA; three sisters, Sharon (James) Fitzgibbons of West Yarmouth, MA, Molly Smith of Uxbridge, MA, and Rachel (Charles) MacRae of Milford, MA; three brothers, Stephen (Cheryl) Lemieux of Springfield, MA, Ronald Lemieux of Ashland, MA and Michael Lemieux of MA; eleven grandchildren, Holly (Gerardo) Noyola, Christopher (Aarikka) Burgess, Ashlee Burgess, Jeffrey Burgess, Jr., Alex Burgess, Matthew Scholl, Luke Scholl, Emily Scholl, Jacob Hardy, Naomi Leclaire and Elisabeth Leclaire; four great-grandchildren, Jeffrey Noyola, Jacob Noyola, Julianna Noyola and Nathan Burgess.
She was predeceased by a brother, David Lemieux.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday at South Main Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Toby Frost officiating.
The family is at the home and will receive friends there after the service on Monday.
For those who are unable to be at the service in person you may view a live streaming of the service by visiting www.blythfuneralhome.com, accessing her Tribute Wall or by visiting www.southmain.church.
Please observe current CDC Guidelines regarding social distancing. Face masks are required to enter the church. Also, please refrain from excessive physical contact while visiting with the family.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to South Main Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1093, Greenwood, SC 29648.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Leclaire family.