Donald Knight

Donald Earl Knight, 73, of Greenwood, husband of Donna Norton Knight, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
Born in Whitmire, SC, he was a son of the late William Earl Knight and Peggy Lindler Knight. Don was a U. S. Marine veteran, having served during the Vietnam War. He retired from Monsanto after 35 years and enjoyed photography and the great outdoors. Don was first and foremost a Christian man that loved God, his family and his country. He was a member of Realife Church, where he was a faithful nursery worker for 15 years.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are his children, Byron Knight (Teresa), Jason Knight (Michelle) and Tami Gattis; a sister, Evie Knight, three brothers, Ken Knight (Terry), John "Larry" Knight (Wilma) and Tommy Knight; eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Realife Church, 2352 Highway 72, Greenwood, with the Rev. R. C. Davenport officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends before the service at the church from noon-1 p.m.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.