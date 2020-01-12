Donald Harwell
Donald Barry Harwell, 55, of 644 Davis Street, husband of Wanda Ivie Harwell, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, he was the son of Christine Mullen Harwell and the late Walter Edward Harwell, Sr. He was employed by Electricom and a member of South Main Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are his children, Nona Wright and Jessie Smith; sisters, Mildred Elizabeth Hilton, Rhonda Kay Parkman, all of Greenwood, and Sarah Harwell of Florida; brother, Walter Edward Harwell, Jr. of Summerville; granddaughter, Kristen Wright; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Toby Frost officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 — 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family is at the home.
