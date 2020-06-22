Donald Emory Robinson

Donald E. "Boot" Robinson, 84, husband of Jean L. Robinson passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late James Henry and Willie M. Baskin Robinson, and his biological parents were the late Cornell Robert Davis and the late Easter Mae Baskin. Donald attended Greenwood County Schools and was a graduate of Claflin University, with a degree in Science and Math. He taught school in Columbia, Greenwood, and McCormick Counties, served in the Korean War, and served on Greenwood County Council for many years. After retiring from the school district, he worked full time in the family business, Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc, where he was the owner and manager. He was preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Marcellus "June" Lee. He was affiliated with Trinity United Methodist Church.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of 58 years of the home, four daughters; Syliva "Michelle" Robinson of Charleston, SC, Donna Jones of Washington, D.C., Sabrina Y. (Keith) Martin of Greenwood, SC, and Shenika Hill of Charlotte, NC; a "special son", Robert Dean of Greenwood, SC; ten grandchildren, Courtney Herring, Myles Herring, Ebony Pollock, Savannah Pollock, Courtney Harris, Delvon "Tez" Martin, Kahmari Ragin, Makayla Reese, Makyla Reese, and Ry'Zoria Moore ; seven great-grandchildren, Zomeria "Zoey" Herring, Myles McCoy, Kaden Martin, Aurianna Harris, Addison Martin, Omari Spearman and Zina Hall,; six "Furry Babies" that he loved, Sonni Boi, Midnight, Marlo, Bella, Smokey and Bailey; two sisters-in-law, Barbra (Sonny) Wilson and Hattie Allen, both of Virginia and a devoted caregiver, Domoneek Holmes and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services are private. The funeral service will be live-streamed from Robinson & Son Mortuary Facebook Page. Public viewing will be from noon-6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24 and from noon-6 p.m. on Thursday, June 25 at the Chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.