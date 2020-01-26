LEXINGTON — Don Walter Clark, 69, husband of Barbara Phillips Clark, resident of 216 Double Eagle Circle, Lexington, SC, died peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020 after a long illness.
He was born in Campbellsville, KY on April 9, 1950; the son of the late George Allen and Wilma Opal Watson Clark. He was a graduate of Taylor County High School and received his BS degree in Business from Lander College in 1972 where he served on their first basketball team (1968- 1972). He worked at Greenwood Motor Lines, Robert Woods Associates, Lighting Services, retiring from Computer Consultants and Merchants in January 2020.
Throughout his life, he sought to honor the Lord first as a charter member of Rice Memorial, later at North Side, then First Baptist of Ninety Six, and most recently at Red Bank Baptist in Lexington, SC. He was a man of integrity, a man of honor, a Godly man who tried to live as an example as he served as a Deacon, a Sunday School teacher, and in a multiple of other areas.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are four sons: Don Eric (Allison) of Huntington Beach, CA; Wesley Adam (Shannon) of Simpsonville, SC; Matthew Taylor (Samantha) of Charleston, SC; George Caleb (Hope) of West Columbia, SC. Also, nine grandchildren: Sydney, Erika, Alexandra, Ava, Gracie, John, Josiah, Grayson, and Liam; four sisters: Clara, Jane, and Wilma all of Campbellsville, KY and Ellen of Danville, KY. He was predeceased by one brother, Jerry Allen Clark.
Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday at Ninety Six First Baptist Church with the Rev. Chuck Sprouse and Rev. Jeff Wright officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Ninety Six.
The family will receive friends at Harley Funeral Home on Tuesday from 6-8 pm and will be placed in the church on Wednesday at 1 pm.
Pallbearers will be: Rocky Dunkman, George Wood, Ray Morris, Jack Roberts, Gerald Robinson, Dick Martin and John Gary.
Honorary escort will be the Butler Sunday School Class at First Baptist, 96; the Samaritan Class at Red Bank Baptist, Lexington and the staff and employees of Computers, Consultants, and Merchants.
Memorials may be made to either the Ninety Six First Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 85, Ninety Six, SC 29666 or to Red Bank Baptist Church Building Fund, 1357 South Lake Drive, Lexington, SC 29073.
Messages and photos can be shared with the family by visiting Don's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com