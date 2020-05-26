Dianne Rhinehart
MCCORMICK — Linda Dianne McLaurin Rhinehart, 65, of McCormick, wife of Michael L. Rhinehart, died Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Born in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late Carlisle Caldren McLaurin and Jaurell Elizabeth Butler McLaurin. Linda was a graduate of John de la Howe and a homemaker. She was a member of McCormick First Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by a grandson Mark Romines.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are her children, Dianne Renee Meeks and Michael Rhinehart, Jr. (Truely), both of McCormick; two sisters, Carolyn Gable (Wayne) and Mary Sanders (Jimmy); a brother, Ricky McLaurin; and three grandchildren, Dallas Rhinehart, Brook Romines and Lexy Rhinehart.
A private memorial service will be held.
Messages and photos can be shared with the family by visiting Linda’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com