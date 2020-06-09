ROSWELL, NM — Janice Diane Jenkins, 69, of Roswell, NM, beloved wife of Charles Jenkins, passed away May 26, 2020,
Born in Ninety Six, she was a daughter of the late Rev. Ralph and Ruth Dickerson.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are her children, Curtis Holder (Danni), Melinda Solis (David), Anthony Gilbert (Krissy) and Christopher Holder; a brother, Michael Dickerson; and a sister, Teresa McCary (Julian).
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday at Oakbrook Memorial Park Chapel Mausoleum.