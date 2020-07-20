Diana Rhodes
Diana Nichols Rhodes, 88, of Greenwood, widow of John Butler Rhodes, died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Denver, CO, she was the daughter of the late Jay and Diana Fickle Nichols. Diana graduated from the School of Ozarks and studied music at Mary Hardin Baylor College. She was the former owner of Winn’s Shoes. Following her retirement, she enjoyed working for Bayberry and Sterling House. She was a devoted Christian and attended First Damascus Baptist Church, South Main Baptist Church, Bold Spring Baptist Church and First Presbyterian where her membership resided.
Surviving are her children: Julia R. Gilchrist of Greenwood, Ginger Rhodes (Tom Deeds) of Cincinnati, OH, John Steven Rhodes of Kirksey Community and Mary R. White of Troy; grandchildren: Christie Snow (Nick), Ruairi Rhodes (Daniela), John White (Wendy), Nicholas Gilchrist, Brian Allen, Barbara Crowder, Becky Morgan, Chris White, Denise White, Kelly DeVita, Krista Nicks and Misty Odell; and numerous great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Tuesday at Harley Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m.
Private services will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Douglas Kauffmann officiating. The service will be live streamed and can be viewed by visiting Diana’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave messages for the family. Burial will follow in Bold Spring Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Chuck Keller officiating.