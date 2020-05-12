NINETY SIX — Dewette Eustace Gable, 82, of Lowell Street, Ninety Six, widow of Jimmy Gable, died Monday, May 11, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Dewey and Minnie Lee Aites Eustace. She worked for Greenwood Mills and retired from Medical Textiles. Dewette was a member of Cambridge United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Eustace and a daughter-in-law, Sandra Gable.
Surviving are her children, Preston Gable, Kathy Gary (Owens), Connie Hlavenka (Tom) and Stephen "Bo" Gable; eleven grandchildren; and twenty one great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Elmwood Cemetery, with the Rev. Hank Brooks officiating.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.