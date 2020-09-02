Dennis Devant Kelly, 81, formerly of 159 Avondale Road, husband of Carolyn Vaughn Kelly, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at NHC of Greenwood.
Born in Belton, he was a son of the late Don W. and Irene Alexander Kelly. He was a graduate of Belton Honea Path High School and retired from Elliot Davis, LLC. He served in the South Carolina National Guard. Devant was a member of Ninety Six Pentecostal Holiness Church, where he was a member of the Senior Adult Sunday School class; treasurer of the church for many years; a faithful member of the Men's Ministry; and cooked hash for many church occasions.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Carolyn, are his sons, Kenneth Lamar Kelly of Greenwood and Dennis Dwayne Kelly (Karen) of Ninety Six; sisters, Maxine Carter and Janice Rice; sister-in-law, Georgette Kelly, all of Belton; grandchildren, Brittany Kelly of Newberry, Brandon Kelly of Greenwood, Adele Kelly Price (Ron) and Gabriel Kelly, both of Ninety Six; and a great-granddaughter, Karlie Kelly.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Voniver Kelly.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at Ninety Six Pentecostal Holiness Church, with the Rev. Brian Brock officiating.
The service will be available to view later by visiting Devant's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
Burial will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Friday at Garden of Memories in Belton.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. on Friday at the church.
Memorials may be made to Ninety Six Pentecostal Holiness Church, 206 State Street, Ninety Six, SC 29666.
The family is at the home of Dennis and Karen Kelly, 113 Pratt Drive, Ninety Six, SC 29666.