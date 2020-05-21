Destynee Dawn Barrett
Destynee Dawn Barrett, 22, of Greenwood, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of Victor Barrett and the late Nancy L. Moss Barrett. Destynee was formerly employed with Pizza Hut and attended First Damascus Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to her father and stepmother, Melanie Cochran are her son, Jaxson Lea Richardson; fiance Terran Richardson; two sisters, Lea Barrett Williams of Greenwood and Victoria Barrett King (Richard) of Lexington; a grandmother, Gerri Fousek of Anderson; two nieces and two nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at Augusta Highway Baptist Church and webcasting of that service will be available Wednesday on Destynee’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can visit to send messages to the family.
The family is at the home of her parents, 444 Old Ninety Six Highway, Greenwood.
Memorials may be made to Greenwood Pathway House, PO Box 49723, Greenwood, SC 29649.