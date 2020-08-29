PLUM BRANCH — Derry Storey, 89, of Plum Branch, SC, husband of Patricia Jackson Storey, died Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his home.
Graveside services will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in the Plum Branch Cemetery with the Rev. John Noblin officiating.
Derry was born in Abbeville to the late Ted and Lillian McGrath Storey. He was a graduate of Calhoun Falls High School. He was employed as the service manager of McGrath Motor Company and later retired from Gus Carpenter Construction. As an active member of Plum Branch Baptist Church, Derry served as a former deacon and was involved in the Men's Sunday School Class. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Patrick Storey and Toney M. Storey and a grandson, Jason Storey.
Derry is survived by his wife of 68 years, Patricia, of the home; daughter, Kathy S. Reese (Don) of Abbeville; son, Terry Storey of Plum Branch; two grandchildren, Angie Stone (Chad) and Joni Wilson (Brandon); and four great-grandchildren, Jacob and Jonah Stone, Carson and Elizabeth Wilson.
The family is at the residence.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Derry to Plum Branch Baptist
Church, PO Box 150, Plum Branch, SC 29845.
Strom Funeral Home is assisting the family.