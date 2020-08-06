ABBEVILLE — Mr. Dennis Tucker, 67, of 309 Mount Olive Church Road, passed on August 4, 2020 at his home. He was born on November 21, 1951 to the late Mozell Tucker and Samuel Statom.
Dennis lived a full, happy life in Abbeville, SC, where he retired from Flexible Technologies after 35 years of service.
He was know for his stubborn sense of humor. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, working outdoors, and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents Samuel Statom and Mozell Tucker, two sisters Carolyn Martin and Shirley Peterson.
He leaves to cherish his memory, a loving wife Derotha Lynn Tucker of the home. two sons; Richard (Brooke) Tucker of Greenville, SC, Cliff Bryant of Abbeville, SC, and a daughter; April Tucker of Greenwood SC. He is also loved by two children of the heart, Justin Smith of Greenwood, SC, and Egypt Wilson of Greenville SC; seventeen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. His remaining brothers and sisters; Michael (Shirley) Tucker, Amos Tucker, Samuel (Virginia) Statom Jr., Bessie Thomas, Barbara (Horace) Jackson, Doris (Archie) Callahan, Patricia (David) Riley, Rose (Harold) Martin, Connie (Robert) Norman, Stanley (Jackie) Statom and Donna Young and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends to mourn his passing.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Public viewing will be Friday, August 7, 2020 at the mortuary from 2-6 p.m. The family is at the home. Professional services by Abbeville-White Mortuary.