Dennis Malcolm Smith, 77, resident of Saddle Hill, husband of Paula Abercrombie Smith, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at his home.
Born April 10, 1943, in Union, he was a son of the late Clifford Edgar and Cora Elizabeth Eubanks Smith. He was a 1962 graduate of Greenwood High School, attended Piedmont Technical College and graduated from the SC Criminal Justice Academy in Columbia. Dennis retired in 2000, from the Greenwood City Police Department after more than 30 years in law enforcement, having formerly worked with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Department and serving as the Chief of Police with the Due West Department. While serving the Greenwood Department, he was a driving and firearms instructor. He was awarded a Law Enforcement Purple Heart in 1993, for injuries sustained in the line of duty. He was a well known and respected Shotokan Karate expert and instructor for many years.
He was a member of Lowell Street United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Greenwood Corvette Club, serving as vice president and was a former member of the Mathews Lions Club. He was an avid custom knife and gun collector, as well as a Corvette collector. Dennis was also a motorcycle enthusiast and was a former member of the Blue Knights (police officer) Motorcycle Club.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 27 years are a brother, Randall (Debbie) Smith of Greenwood; his mother and father-in-law, Robert Paul and Pat Abercrombie of Greenwood; a sister-in-law, Patrice Abercrombie (Steven) Lineberger of Clemson; a nephew, Stephen (Katy) Smith of North Augusta; three nieces, Anna Smith of Greenville, Lauren Patrice Lineberger of Charleston and Paiten Lineberger (Richmond) Angeles of Clemson; and two great-nephews, Evan and Noah Smith.
Memorial services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Friday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel. Inurnment will follow in the Oakbrook Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel.
Please use current CDC Guidelines for social distancing. A mask is required for entry into the funeral home. Services will be livestreamed on Dennis Tribute Page on the funeral home website for those who would like to watch from home.
Honorary escort will be members of the Corvette Club.
The family is at the home in Saddle Hill and will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. Thursday evening.
Memorials may be made to the Heart of LCAC (Laurens County Animal Control), P.O. Box 1467, Laurens, SC 29360.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Smith family with arrangements.