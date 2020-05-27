SANGER, TX — Delores Schertz Brown, 91, of Sanger (formerly of Greenwood, SC) passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Plano, Texas. The daughter of John William and Mary Louisa (Krueger) Schertz, Dee, was born on April 30, 1929, in Sanger, Texas.
A visitation for Dee will be held at the Church of Christ in Sanger on Saturday, May 30, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the Church of Christ with John Payne officiating.
Dee attended and was a graduate of Sanger High School, Sanger, TX, on May 31, 1946. On February 2, 1948, she married Leroy Edward Brown in Gainesville. Dee began her teaching career at Denton Middle School in Denton, while attending Texas Woman's University in Denton, where she received her Bachelor of Arts Degree on June 5, 1960. Upon college graduation, she went to McKinney High School during the early to mid-1960s.
Leroy's job took them to Greenwood, South Carolina, where Dee would further her education while simultaneously continuing her teaching career. She attended Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts, at their Summer History Institute in The Study of European Cultural History from June-August 5, 1968. Dee began teaching with Greenwood High School in Greenwood, SC, in the 1970s. In June of 1973, she attended The Robert A Taft Institute of Government at Clemson University, where she was selected as an SC Taft Fellow. Dee went on to obtain her Master of Education Degree in Administration and Supervision at Clemson University, Clemson, SC, on May 7, 1976. In the 1980s, she taught at Long Cane Academy in McCormick, SC, and then back to Greenwood ISD at Northside High School in the 1990s, until her retirement at the end of the decade with 40 years of teaching experience.
Dee came from a large but close and loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters and brothers, A. G. Schertz, Alma Hale, Benny Schertz, Buck Schertz, Ethel Gheen, Francis Gentle, Hubert "Hooter" Schertz, Johnnie Schertz, Evon Harvey, and Wanda Hollingsworth. Those who remain to cherish her memory are her children Rick Brown of Prosper and Brenna Hall and husband Deane of Jacksonville, FL; four grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; Darren Brown and wife Heather (Maylee and Gentry); Ryan Brown (Alette and Scarlet); Jennifer Stevens and husband Eric (Colt, Wesley, Breck, and Cash); and Stacey Hall (Mallory and Waylon) and her fiancee Charley Sanders (Sloane and Corbin); and twenty-five loving nieces and nephews who she loved.
Services are under the direction of Coker Funeral Home in Sanger.