HODGES — Delenthia "Lenny" Jeffery, 39, of 103 Coates Lane, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at St. Francis Downtown. Born in Greenwood, she is the daughter of David Jeffery, Sr. and Mildred Perrin Jeffery. She was member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and attended Mt. Transfiguration in North Augusta.
She leaves to cherish her memories her parents; two sons, Josiah Jeffery and Tristen Jeffery, both of the home; one daughter, Raneisha Davis of the home; two brothers, David (Kenequa) Jeffery Jr. and Daniel (Lavoda) Jeffery, both of Greenwood, SC; two sisters, Kikki (Lemont) Wright of Bradley, SC; a God-sister, Arnesha Freeman of Greenville, SC; five nephews, Isaiah Jeffery, Noah Jeffery, Aiden Kennedy, Jadyn Wright and Jibraill Wright; five nieces, Zohria Wright, Domonique Dunlap, Davia Jeffery, Kyrra Wright and Kyla Wright and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services will be at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 11 a.m., officiated by Rev. LeShown Goodwin, Pastor of Hebron Baptist Church in Clinton, SC. Viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.