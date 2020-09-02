Debra Jean Shennett
Debra Jean Shennett, 59, of 12 Oakhaven Court, passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2020. Born in Manhattan, New York, she was the daughter of the late Marion Seigler and the late Doris Wardlaw Johnson. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Leonard Johnson and Nathan Harrison and her mother’s sister, Mary Jennings.
She leaves to cherish one son, Tony Wardlaw of New Jersey; two daughters, Tiesha Wardlaw and Yolanda (Kelvin) Parks both of Greenwood; four brothers, Dewayne Wardlaw of New Jersey, Eddie (Andrea) Harrison Jr. of Greenwood, Eartha (Samantha) Harrison of Columbia, and Keith (Sabrina) Martin of Greenwood; five sisters, Marin Seigler of McCormick, Denise Seigler,, Lenette Seigler, and Tomeka Seigler and a host of nieces and nephews, all of Philadelphia, and Kimberly Harris of Greenwood; three grandchildren, Kentricia Jones, Kelvon Parks, and Sharaonda Parks; aunts and uncles in McCormick Siegler family; Seigler, Kelly, Gilchrist, and Jennings family in McCormick; her nieces and nephews; a great-niece in Philadelphia; her mother’s sister, Willie Lee Quarles and her children and her mother’s brother, Tommie James Wardlaw of Florida, his children, children of Mary Jennings, other cousins and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
There will be a Memorial Service Saturday, September 5, 2020 at her home. Viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc