SUMMERVILLE — Debra "Debbie" Howle Wrenn, 62, of Summerville, wife of the late Greg Rankin Wrenn, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at her residence.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 10 o'clock to 11 o'clock at Miles Road Baptist Church, 816 Miles Road, Summerville, SC 29485. A memorial service will begin at 11 o'clock. Inurnment will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at donate.lls.org.
Debbie was born on May 26, 1957 in Greenwood, SC, daughter of the late Maurice Harley and Ann Walker Howle. She was an LPN for Self Memorial Hospital in Greenwood. She enjoyed crafting and traveling.
Survivors include: two children: Neil Thomas Wrenn (Allison) of Blythewood and Anna Wrenn Andrews (Michael) of Clemmons, NC; five grandchildren: Matthew, Jonah, Eli, Levi, and Adeline; and three siblings: William "Buddy" Howle (Janice) of Greenwood, David Howle (Jane) of Wake Forest, NC and Janet Setro (Ronny) of Lexington.
