Deandre Kentrel Laster, 19, of 1234 Ninety Six Highway, passed entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Shepard Center in Atlanta, GA. Born in Greenwood, he was the son of Dwayne Sr. and Avis Laster. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Robert Laster and maternal grandmother Dorothy Simon.
He leaves to cherish his memories his parents of the home; one brother, Dwayne K. Laster Jr. of Greenwood; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services are 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Faith Christian Center, conducted by Rev. G.F. Monts. The body will be placed in the church at noon. Burial will follow in the Evening Star Cemetery. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.