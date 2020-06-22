Douglas Dean Peeples, 19, son of R. Douglas "Skeeter" and Jamie Davis Peeples died Friday, June 19, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Douglas was a member of Northside Baptist Church and was a 2019 graduate of Greenwood High School, where he was active on the wrestling and fishing teams.
Surviving in addition to his parents of the home are his sister, Catherine Peeples of Johnston, paternal grandparents, Naomi and David McGaha of Greenwood and Geraldine Amaker of Orangeburg and maternal grandparents, Beverly and L.F. Davis of Greenwood.
Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Northside Baptist Church, with Rev. Jeff Lethco officiating.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at Northside Baptist Church from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Dean Peeples Fund, 1607 Sweetwater Road, Greenwood, SC 29646. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com