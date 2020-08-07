Jennie Lloydine "Dean" Mann Crout, 95, former resident of Greenwood, resident of Taylors, widow of George Lowell Crout, her husband of 41 years, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Upstate Community Hospice in Landrum.
Born November 18, 1924, in Kansas City, MO, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd Cecil Mann and Jennie Wood Mann. She attended Drake University, Lander College and Piedmont Technical College. Dean was the co-owner of H&R Block franchises in Greenwood, Anderson, Abbeville and McCormick counties for many years and, after attaining her real estate brokerage license, was a former partner in Sunny Land Realty (now Professional Brokers).
A long-time member of Hyde Park Baptist Church, she was previously a member of Jordan Memorial Baptist Church.
Surviving are two daughters, Charlene Kennemore Adams of Greenwood, and Jennie Sue Kester of Taylors; a son, Charles Williams, Jr. and wife, Janet Healy of Greenwood; a sister, Virginia Someillan of Greenwood; seven grandchildren, James (Lauren) Kennemore, Jr., Alisha Kester, April (Mark) Young, Stacy Williams, Christy Williams, Kelly (David Domske) Williams and Raquel (Brandon) Lewis; and seven great-grandchildren, Ihla Kennemore, Dakota Young, Kara Young, Alex Hendrix, Rowan Domske, Brett Lewis and Evan Williams.
She was predeceased by a son, Richard L. Williams; two grandchildren, Todd Hendrix and Eric Williams; three brothers, John Mann, Curtis Lloyd Mann and George Leroy Mann; and a sister, Ida Mae Smith.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. pm Monday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Herman Bradley officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon-1 p.m. Monday afternoon.
Please use current CDC Guidelines regarding Social Distancing. Mask are required to enter the funeral home. Services will be Livestreamed and can be accessed by visiting Dean's Tribute Wall at www.blythfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, SC Chapter, 123 W. Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607, or to the Diabetes Association, 107 W. Park Blvd, Suite 220, Columbia, SC 29210.
