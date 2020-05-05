Deacon Emeritus Harvey Lee Murray Sr.
MCCORMICK — Deacon Emeritus Harvey Lee Murray Sr., 93, of McCormick, SC, peacefully entered into eternal rest on May 4, 2020 at the Wesley Commons Health and Rehabilitation. He was the son of the late Curry Murray and Mattie Arlene Callaham Murray Dubose. He was a member of Holy Spring Baptist Church and owner of Murray’s Garage.
He leaves to treasure his sacred and lasting memories: two daughters, Pastor, Dr. Linda (Billy) Tucker of McCormick, SC, and Theresa Crosby Childs of Greenwood, SC; two sons, Ricky ( Stephanie) Crosby of Aldie, VA, and Jerome Perrin of McCormick, SC; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Holy Springs Baptist Church located at 226 Kennedy Road, McCormick, SC. Social distancing will be adhered to during visitation. Private grave service will be held at a later date.
Sacred arrangements have been entrusted to Serenity- Murray Mortuary