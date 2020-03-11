ABBEVILLE — David Walter Wilson, 58, resident of 411 Sunset Drive, husband of Chaney Malone Wilson, passed away Tuesday March 10, 2020 at his home.
Born in Greenwood, SC, he was a son of the late Curtis Ray Wilson and Mary Jane Barron Wilson.
David was a 1983 graduate of the University of South Carolina, with a BS Degree in Accounting. He was employed as the Chief Financial Officer at Palmetto Industries in Grovetown, Georgia. David was a devoted member of Main St. United Methodist Church, where he was very active within the church. He followed in his father's footsteps as the Chair of the Finance Committee for over 20 years. He was also former Chair of the Trustees and served on the Administrative Board. He was also former Superintendent of Sunday School Classes.
David was an avid South Carolina Gamecock fan and enjoyed spending his Saturday afternoons on the couch watching Gamecock football, as well as golf. The loves of his life were his wife, his children, his dogs Bruiser and Trooper, and his weekend trips with his siblings.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 28 years Chaney Malone Wilson of the home; two sons Jonathan David Wilson (Marissa) of Charleston, SC, and Walter Barron Wilson of Central, SC; his siblings Chip Wilson (Christine) of Aiken, SC, Mike Wilson (Debbie) of Abbeville, SC, Conway Shirley (Mike) of Due West, SC, and his two dogs Bruiser and Trooper.
He was preceded in death by a sister Carlyle Hardin.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday March 12, 2020 at 3 p.m. in Main St. United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Brian Arant officiating. The burial will follow in Long Cane Cemetery. The family is at the home 411 Sunset Drive, Abbeville, SC.
The family invites friends to their home, 411 Sunset Drive, after services for fellowship and refreshments.
Memorials in memory of David may be made to Main St. United Methodist Church, Organ Fund, PO Box 656 Abbeville, SC 29620.
Online condolences may be made to the Wilson family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com
The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the Wilson family.