David Tillman
LOWNDESVILLE — David Tillman, 63, died on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at his home, 266 Bell Street Apt#3, Lowndesville.
He is survived by his mother, Alice Harling of the home; one sister, Lashonia McCoppin of Columbia, SC; three brothers, Wallace Tillman of Iva, Calvin (Tonya Callahan) McCoppin, Jr. and Terrence McCoppin of Lowndesville.
A graveside service will be 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Hudson Chapel Cemetery, Lowndesville. The family is at the home.
Service entrusted to Richie Funeral Home.