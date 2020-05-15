NINETY SIX — Elmo "David" Sumerel left the constraints of Earth on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, only to see clearly the planets and solar systems he and his brothers searched for far off in days gone by. David spent much of his time increasing his knowledge of things most of us just watched flutter by. He created things like 3D geometric constructs, calculators, musical instruments, and anything that stretched our imaginations with hypotheses proved by math. David taught math in North Carolina and South Carolina educational systems, eventually retiring from Piedmont Technical College, where he was head of the Mathematics Department, pushing all to expand and explore. David took great delight in occasionally saying to his faculty, "Do I have an opportunity for you!" This caused his staff members to cringe because it never fit their definition of an "opportunity."
David follows a host of people who saw his potential long before he died: parents Elmo David Sumerel, Sr., and Eloise Sumerel and parents-in-law James C. and Wilma E. Jarvis, all of whom by the time of this writing have scooped him up and are now showing him things of which those of us left behind can only dream. He leaves behind the love of his life, his wife Delora "Dee" Sumerel; his daughter Yvonne Giannini who was made of nails, snails, and puppy dog tails, her husband Randy, and two beloved granddaughters Isabella "Issi" and Mackenzie "Kenzie"; brothers Gordon (Jan) and their children Wren (Kurt) and their children Finn and Zephyr; Shell (Trent), and Thomas; Steve (Marie) and their son John Luke; sister-in-law Karen "Kay" and her children Billy (Dara) and their children Ashton and grandchildren Kyler, Kerri, and Norah Kay and Madison, Renae (Steve) and their children Raymond and Scottie; sister-in-law Rebecca (Bob) and their children Kissiah, Lock (Chelsea) and their children Hudson and Cooper, Eli (Vicky) and their son Bridger; and brother-in-law Larry (Linda) and their daughter Rachel.
Think of me and smile when you see a shooting star or watch with anticipation as the sun hides behind the moon or the sun hides behind the Earth. Think of me when you hear Janice Joplin sing "Mercedes Benz" or if you hear someone sing "Dead Skunk in the Middle of the Road" - the only two songs I ever sang for my wife, or "On the Road Again," which I sang for my daughter Yvonne as we tried to guess whether ducks at Piedmont Technical College would be congregating on the road while we drove there. Think of me, as I will be watching from the other side with perfect vision.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
