David Stuart, 84, formerly of Greenwood, widower of Sarah Anne Milford Stuart, died Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Lexington Medical Center Extended Care.
Born in Union County, September 30, 1935, he was the son of the late John David and Mae Johnson Stuart. As a youth, he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and graduated from Greenwood High School in 1953. He went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Wofford College in 1957. Mr. Stuart was the owner and operator of the David Stuart Insurance Agency.
He was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church, serving on many committees, as well as serving as Sunday School Treasurer and member of the Bible Sunday School Class. He was active in the community as part of the Greenwood Lions Club, and was an avid supporter of American Legion Post 20 Baseball and Greenwood High School Football.
Surviving are his two daughters, Laurie Stuart of Greenwood and Libby Stuart Tucker and husband, Joey of Lexington; a son-in-law, Brian Barnes of Lexington; a sister-in-law, Martha (David) Drafts of Lexington; and three grandchildren, David Lee Barnes, Ashley Christine Barnes and Jonathan Stuart Tucker, all of Lexington.
He was predeceased in addition to his wife of 48 years, by his parents and a daughter, Lynn Stuart Barnes.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. James McCoy Bruce and Rev. Paul Frey officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Ken Drafts, Darren Frye, Brian Barnes, Joey Tucker, David Barnes and Jonathan Tucker.
Please use current CDC Guidelines regarding Social Distancing and due to city ordinances mask are required to enter the funeral home.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2-3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 211 North Main Street, Greenwood, SC 29646.
