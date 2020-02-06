David "Ricky Joe" Brownlee

DONALDS — David Richard "Ricky Joe" Brownlee, 66, of 86 Wharton Road, Donalds, SC, passed peacefully on January 31, 2020 at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial. He was the son of the late Dorothy Mae Brownlee and Calvin Hawthorn. He was a member of Mt. Lebanon AME Church.
"Ricky Joe" was a graduate of Dixie High School, class of 1972. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he was honorably discharged. He was later employed with the SCDOT as a Engineering Technician for 23 years. He was an active member in the community, serving as a member of the Community Men's Club. He was a little league baseball and basketball coach for The Due West Braves and Antreville Athletics for many years as well.
Ricky Joe leaves to cherish his memory one daughter Shante Williams (Randy Donald) of Greer, SC, two sons Deante' Brownlee Decatur, GA, and the late Derell Brownlee of Greer, SC; three sisters, Judy Brownlee, Darlene Brownlee of Donalds, SC and Elanor "June" Thompson of Cross Hill, SC; one brother Brent (Tamara) Hawthrone of Glenside, PA, ten grandchildren, four god-children (Natashia, Norika, Kalema, and LaPorsha); former wife of his two sons, Dorothy Brownlee, of Donalds, SC, a special friend of many years Wanda Day and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at The Little River Multicultural Complex (The Baptist Complex), 415 Riley Road N., Hodges, SC 29653. Public viewing will Friday, February 7, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. at the mortuary. The family is at the home.