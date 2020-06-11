CHARLOTTE, NC — David Lamar Funches, 34, of 1808 Double Oak Road, died on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at MCMG in Charlotte, NC. Born in Augusta, GA, he is the son of James Herbert Funches and Charleen Ann Ramsey.
He leaves to cherish his memories, one daughter, Eryn Funches of Greenwood, SC; two brothers, Travis (Jasmine) Funches of North Augusta, SC, and Grady Funches of the home; three sisters, Nicole Funches of North Augusta, SC, Ashley Patterson of Greenwood, SC, and Franchesca Patterson of Brooklyn, NY; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be private and for immediate family only. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.