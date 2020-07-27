David H. Lubich
LAS VEGAS, NV – David H. Lubich, 76, of Las Vegas, formerly of Greenwood, widower of Diana Jean Zaimont Lubich, died July 16, 2020.
Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late Leonard Henry Lubich and Janice B. Leventhal Lubich. David was a U. S. Air Force veteran. He retired from Milliken and enjoyed traveling, ham radio, cars, guns and living life carefree.
He was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Robert Norbert Spindler III and Patrick Hughey; and two brothers, Marc Lubich and Richard Lubich.
Surviving are his children, Beverley Ann Beekman (Jeffrey) of Las Vegas, NV, Celeste Amanda Cob (Kevin) of Gainesville, GA, Adrianne Karen Lubich’Carto (Louis) of Las Vegas, NV, Joy Douglass (Todd) of Greenwood, Lisa Walz (Julian Lawrence) of Brawley, CA, Lori Roby of Ninety Six, Maggie Maggard (Brandyn) of Waterloo, Joey Lachowsky-Posada (Jose) of Madrid, Spain and Randy Lubich (Allison) of Greenwood; seventeen grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.