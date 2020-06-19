David Frederick Goist, 82, of Arroyo Court, Greenwood, husband of Suzanne Yuhas Goist, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his home.
Born in Youngstown, OH, he was the son of the late Clinton and Eleanor Gipp Goist. David retired from Schlumberger and was a member of Tranquil United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Peter C. Goist and John C. Goist.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 61 years of the home are a son, David Goist (Kara) of Cranberry, PA; and two grandchildren, Joseph Goist and Daniel Goist.
A private family service will be held at Tranquil United Methodist Church where the church requires all attending to wear mask.
The family is at the home.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.