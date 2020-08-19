David Anderson
ANDERSON — David Anderson, 85, of Richard Campbell Nursing Home, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at AnMed Medical Center. Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Guy Anderson and the late Henrietta Young Anderson. He was a member of Little Zion A.M.E Church and an Air Force Veteran. He is preceded in death by one son David “Billy” William Anderson.
He leaves to cherish his memories, one son, Vincent (Elizabeth) Anderson of Greenville, SC; one daughter, Adrienne (Gerald) Anderson Davenport of Simpsonville, SC; two brothers, Willie Fred (Rachel) Anderson of Greenwood, SC, and Guy Russell (Ruby) Anderson of Atlanta, GA; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be at the Chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. at 11 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be Friday, August 28, 2020 at 3 p.m. at MJ Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.