Dat Van Le, 53, of 813 Old Abbeville Highway, husband of Pov Cheng Le, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his home.
Born in Vietnam, he was a son of the late Be Van Le and Hanh Thi Nguyen. He was employed with Covidien for twenty four years. He was a beloved and caring husband for thirty four years, father, grandfather, and friend to many.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are his children, Linda Le Lopez (Josh) of Greenwood, Steven Van Le (Amanda) of Goose Creek, and Wendy Thi Le of Greenwood; sisters, Kieu Thi Le and Diem Thi Le; brother, Den Ngoc Le; and grandchildren, Leila Le Manuel, Alina Le Lopez, Naomi Thi Le, and Franklin Van Le.
A private family service will be held. The service will be live streamed at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 2 by visiting Mr. Le's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave messages for the family.