Darrell Alexander, 70, widower of Jimmie Deloris Beckham Alexander, died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Albert Franklin Alexander and Melba Wheless Alexander. Darrell was a U. S. Air Force veteran having served during the Vietnam War. He retired from Sunbeam Bread Company and was a member of South Greenwood Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Surviving are his two daughters, Angel Alexander of Abbeville and Amy A. Coffey, of Greenwood; and a brother, Tony Wade Alexander of Greenville.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Ray Boggs officiating. The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Darrell's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive before the service at the funeral home from 11:30 am - 1 pm.
Family members are at their respective homes.