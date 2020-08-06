PLUM BRANCH — Ms. Daphene C. "Jigg" Wells, age 60, the daughter of the late Hazel Ecton, was born in Plum Branch, SC, on March 29, 1960. At an early age she joined the Pine Grove AME Church, where she was the Vice President of the Gospel Chorus. She was a 1979 graduate of McCormick High School.
Survivors include one sister: Donna (Charles) Smith; two brothers: Rodney (Rachel) Wells and Roderick Ecton; two aunts Irene Bowen, Argatha Morgan; one niece reared in the home, Nakisha (George) Durant; one nephew reared in the home, Selanto Wells, all of Plum Branch and a host of other nieces, nephews and other loving family members. She was a devoted aunt and mother to all.
Private graveside services for family only will be held Sunday, August 09, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Pine Grove AME Church Cemetery, Plum Branch, with Rev. Hannie D. Milling, Jr. as Eulogist. Walker Funeral Home LLC is assisting the Wells family.