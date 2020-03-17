James Daniel "Danny" Spivey, 63, of Montague Avenue Ext., Greenwood, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of Daphine Miles Dillashaw and the late James Edward Spivey. Danny retired from Greenwood County School District 50 and was an avid Carolina Gamecock fan.
Surviving in addition to his mother of Greenwood are a son, Daniel Spivey (Sonya) of Easley; grandchildren and aunts.
Due to current health concerns, a live stream of the service will be available at 11 a.m. on Thursday, with the Rev. Donald Davis officiating. Please visit www.harleyfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Danny-Spivey for the streaming or call the funeral home to request a DVD recorded copy of the service.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Messages and photos can be shared with the family by visiting Danny's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com