Danny R. Hamrick
Danny R. Hamrick, 66, of Greenwood, husband of Diane W. Hamrick, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare. He was born in Greenwood to Reba McDaniel Keisler.
A 1971 graduate of Greenwood High School, Danny honorably served his country in the United States Navy. He was employed with the Department of Corrections for 29 years at Leath Correctional Institution. Danny spent many happy hours playing golf and was a Ranger at Stoney Point Golf Club.
Danny is survived by his wife, Diane, of 25 years; two daughters, Sylvia Bryant of Honea Path and Amber Jones (George) of Brooksville, FL; his mother, Reba of Greenwood; a brother, Barry Hamrick (Linda) of Greenwood; two sisters, Paula Gainey (Hal) of Tampa, FL and Leys Poore of Greenwood; three grandchildren, Alyssa Bryant, Garrett Jones and Trace Jones; and his mother-in-law, Jeanette Ware of Antreville.
Graveside services will be 4 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 in Little Mountain Presbyterian Church Cemetery, with Rev. Darrell Fetzer officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside service.
The family expresses their sincere appreciation to the Greenwood County Emergency Services and Fire Department.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in memory of Danny, may be sent to UCMAC, PO Box 502, Abbeville, SC 29620.
The family is at the home.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Hamrick family.