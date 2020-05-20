Danny R. Hamrick, 66, of Greenwood, husband of Diane W. Hamrick, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare. Graveside services will be held 4 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 in Little Mountain Presbyterian Church Cemetery, with Rev. Darrell Fetzer officiating. Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Hamrick family.