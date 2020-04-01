Daniel Russell Anderson Jr., 47, of 231 Wheatfield Drive, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Born in Greenwood, he was the son of Virginia Ann Brown.
He leaves to cherish his memories his mother Virginia Ann (James) Brown of Greenwood; four brothers, Andrew (Jackie) Williams of Greenwood, Anthony Williams and Ernest (EJ) Johnson, both of the home, and Antwine (Dione) Anderson of Gastonia, NC; one sister, Angela (Kenneth) Lomax of Abbeville; a special friend Renee White of Abbeville; three nephews; seven nieces; five great-nephews; six great-nieces; four uncles; nine aunts; one god sister of Washington, DC. and a host of friends.
Services are private and there will be no public viewing. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.