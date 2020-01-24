Daniel David "Dan" Bullock Sr., 73, of 124 Bailey Circle, Greenwood, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at his home.
Born in Abbeville, he was a son of the late Curtis Manley Bullock and Helen Ross Bullock. Dan retired from CSX and enjoyed listening to music.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Lynn Bullock and his companion, "PJ" Voorhees.
Surviving are a son, Daniel "Bo" Bullock, II; two brothers, Chris Bullock and Bill Bullock, all of Greenwood; and two grandchildren, Madison Marie Bullock and Emily Grace Bullock.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Eldredge Kelley officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
Messages and photos can be shared with the family by visiting Dan's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.