Dale Leroy Willingham
Dale Leroy Willingham, 65, resident of Hutson Street, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born November 10, 1954, in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Robert Andrew Willingham and Martha Kathleen Willingham. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School and was formerly employed by Austin Industrials. Dale was currently working as a self employed home improvement contractor. He will be long remembered for his friendly smile and all consuming laughter.
Surviving are a daughter, Lindsey (Chase) Minick, of Greenwood; two sons, Austin Willingham, and Thomas Willingham, both of Greenwood; two brothers, Martin Blair (Ann) Willingham and Douglas Edward (Pam) Willingham, both of Greenwood; one sister, Robin Kay Thomson; and three adored grandchildren, Bentley Minick, Emsley Minick and Alayna Willingham.
Dale was predeceased by his brothers, Robert Andrew “Andy” Willingham and Boyce Phillip “Worm” Willingham.
A private family memorial service will be conducted on Friday at Oakbrook Memorial Park with Rev. Frank Thomas officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the Account of Dale Willingham, ℅ Blyth Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Greenwood, SC 29648.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Willingham family.