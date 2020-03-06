Mrs. Daisy Parks Randall 71, of 1103 Gary Road, widow of Sammie Lee Randall, entered into eternal rest on March 2, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont. She was born in Greenwood County, February 18, 1949, a daughter of the late Asa Parks Sr. and Mary Emma Jefferson Parks.
Surviving are two sons, one daughter, two brothers , two sisters, 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at Dunham Temple CME Church, with Rev. James McKee officiating.
Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Randall will be placed in the church at 10 a.m.
The family will receive friends at Percival Tompkins Funeral Home Sunday evening from 5-6 p.m.
The family is at the home 1103 Gary Road, Hodges, SC.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Randall family.