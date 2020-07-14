Mrs. Daisy Mae Carter, 74, 114 Eve Street, wife of Charles Carter, entered into eternal rest July 12, 2020 at her home. She was born in Philadelphia, PA, December 20, 1945, a daughter of Ella Mae Robinson. She was a member of Westside Community Club, where she was chairman of the Hospitality Committee and was a graduate of Brewer High School Class of 1964, where she presently served as president of the Alumni Class. She graduated from Piedmont Technical College, with a degree in nursing and retired from NHC Greenwood after 27 years of faithful service.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruby Wideman and Sanquinetta Benson.
Surviving are her husband Charles Carter of the home, one son, Maurice Williams of San Antonio, TX; two daughters, Toi Young and husband Mark and Stephanie Fisher and husband Stanley, all of Simpsonville, SC; a niece Roslyn Prince of Greenwood; nine grandchildren, one great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Old Mt Zion Baptist Church, with Rev. Dr. Danny R. Webb officiating. Burial will follow immediately after the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.com or by email percivaltompkins@centurylink.net
The family is at the home. The family ask that social distancing be strictly adhered during visitation.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Carter family.