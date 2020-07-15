ABBEVILLE — D.R. McColl Sr., 81, of Abbeville, husband of Ida Spires McColl died Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born in Clio, SC, to the late William Robert McColl and Mary Webster McColl.
D.R. proudly served his country in the United States Army and SC National Guard. He was a widely recognized and respected employee of the SC Highway Patrol and retired after a tenure of 32 years. D.R. was a member of and worshipped at Rice Memorial Baptist Church in Greenwood.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ida, of the home; a son, Donnie R. McColl, Jr. (Jan) of Greenwood; a daughter, Bonnie M. Scroggs (Barry) of Abbeville; a brother, Larry McColl of N. Augusta; four grandchildren, Sommer Mather, Chrissy Dominick, Kayla Pollard (Todd) and Alyssa Rousey (Andy) and nine great-grandchildren.
Graveside services, with military honors, will be 10 a.m., Friday, July 17, 2020 in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, with Rev. Dr. Alvin Hodges and Rev. Daniel McGaha officiating.
The family is at the home.
Memorial contributions, in memory of D.R., may be sent to the Abbeville Youth Center, 201 S. Main St., Abbeville, SC 29620.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the McColl family.