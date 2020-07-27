Curtiss Rolison Owings
GREENVILLE — Born June 12, 1925 in Antreville, SC, Curtiss peacefully passed away on July 25, 2020 at age 95. She was predeceased by her devoted husband of 69 years, Zelotes ‘Zeke’ Owings. Curtiss was the loving daughter of Benjamin Rhett and Enoree Campbell Rolison.
She is survived by three children and their spouses, Lynn O. Brown and husband Jim, Steve H. Owings and wife Linda and Phyllis O. Jackson and husband David. In addition, she has eight grandchildren, Ryan Brown, Kristen Gilvin (Dave), Amanda Brown (Kris), Matt Owings, Stephanie O’Neal (William), Currie Owings, Ali Jackson and Richard Jackson. She was also blessed to have 5 great-grandchildren Nate, Maya & Sadie Gilvin and Scottie and Hadley O’Neal. She was predeceased by her two sisters, Elizabeth Goodenough and Martha Kenny.
Curtiss was extremely talented as a homemaker, a seamstress and was an incredible cook. A fan of music of all kinds, she loved to sing and especially loved getting others to sing along with her. She was an avid Bridge and Rummy player, and spent years studying and collecting antiques.
Curtiss and Zeke were members of Harris Baptist Church in Greenwood, SC, and then longtime members of Edwards Road Baptist Church, after moving to Greenville in 1965. Curtiss was an active volunteer in both churches, regularly teaching children in Sunday School and weekly programs. She also enjoyed her time as a dedicated member of the church choirs. In later years Curtiss and Zeke attended Aldersgate Methodist Church near their home.
A resident of The Gardens of Eastside since 2016, she enjoyed her new home and friends there, and was well cared for by their wonderful staff. Curtiss had numerous creative talents and enjoyed a lifetime of using them wherever needed. She was constantly baking, quilting or using her impeccable sewing skills, and spent a great deal of her time caring for others. Her door was always open and her table prepared with the most delicious food for friends and family. Time with her loved ones was what she cherished most in life.
A private graveside service will be held by her family at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Greenville, SC.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels Greenville County, 15 Oregon St, Greenville SC 29605.
Condolences can be made to the Owings family at www.mackeywoodlawn.com.