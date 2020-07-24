Curtis E. Phillips
ABBEVILLE — Mr. Curtis E. Phillips, 63 passed at the family home in Abbeville, SC, on Thursday July 23, 2020. He was born in Abbeville and was the son of the late Roy and Estoria Anderson Phillips. He was educated in Abbeville County schools and a truck driver.
He is survived by his wife, Mary A. Phillips, two daughters Kristy (Samuel) Bobo of Abbeville, Nicole Phillips of Anderson, SC; step-daughter La’Shene Offley and step-son Robert Offley; two sisters Brenda (Cornell) Anderson of Abbeville, Elaine Phillips of Greenwood; three brothers Roy Michael Phillips of North Las Vegas, NV, Calvin Phillips of Lithonia, GA, Christopher Phillips of Anderson; five grandchildren; and a great-grand-child.
Graveside services for immediate family only will be Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Forest Lawn Memory Garden. Please wear a mask. Public viewing will be Monday, July 27 from noon until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The family is at the family home 25 Oak Lawn Drive. Services entrusted to Pierce Funeral Home, LLC.