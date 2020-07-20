CALHOUN FALLS — Curtis 'Curt' A. Walker Jr., 84, of Calhoun Falls, husband of Shirley Platt Walker, died Friday, July 17, 2020 at NHC - Laurens. He was born in Chattanooga, TN, to the late Curtis A Walker Sr. and Miriam Elberfeld Walker.
Mr. Walker was a graduate of Georgia Southern University and received his MBA from the Florida State University. He retired after many dedicated years of service from the Westinghouse Electric Corporation.
Surviving Mr. Walker are his wife, Shirley of 47 years; four children, Curtis A. Walker, III (Jan) of Manchester, MD, Cynthia Morgan (John) of Sykesville, MD, Diane Blythe (Steve) of Pisgah Forest, NC, and Teresa Barton of Westminster, MD; six grandchildren. Morgan, Angelia, JaAnna, Taylor, Brett and Maddie; two great-grandchildren, Logan and Aubrellia.
A service to celebrate Mr. Walker's life will be held at a later date in the Dorchester Memorial Gardens, Summerville, SC.
Memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Walker may be made to a charity of ones' choice.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Walker family