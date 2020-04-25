LEESVILLE — Corey Pierce Landers, 33, of 910 Holley Ferry Road, Leesville, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his home.
Born in Greenwood, he was the son of Darrell Edward Landers and Rhonda Gunnells Landers. He was a 2005 Emerald High School graduate and attended Piedmont Technical College. Corey's passions were skateboarding, soccer, and golf. At an early age he excelled in soccer as a member of the Lakelands Toros Team and had his first golf hole in one at the age of twelve. He was an avid Clemson Tiger and Carolina Panthers fan.
Surviving are his mother, Rhonda Landers of Leesville; father and stepmother, Darrell and Laverne Landers of Greenwood; brothers, Austin Landers of Greenwood and Stratton Childs of Ninety Six; sisters, Erika Shae Landers of Greenwood, Kristina McCary of Ninety Six, and Ashley Williams of Laurens; nieces and nephews, Liam Crawford, Aubrey Crawford, Nathan McCary, Kayliegh McCary, Valerie Curreri, and Melody Curreri; aunt, Beverly Poplaskia (Don) of Greensboro, NC; and grandfather, Sammy Gunnells of Greenwood.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Joyce R. Gunnells.
Everyone is encouraged to express their condolences and love to the family during a drive-thru visitation on Tuesday, April 28, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Harley Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 and in order to maintain social distancing as well as for well-being of everyone, visitors will remain in their cars and speak to the family from there.
A private graveside service will be held. A webcast of the service will be available on Thursday by visiting Corey's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave messages for the family.