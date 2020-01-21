WAYNESVILLE, NC. — Cooper Alaina LaGreca, beloved child of all who knew her, passed on January 18, 2020 at her home. She is survived by her parents Anthony III and Jillian LaGreca; grandparents Betty LaGreca, David Floyd (Pam), Jan Brown (Eddie); great-grandparents Norma Rucker and Willy Floyd; sister McKenzi Babb and brother Anthony LaGreca IV (Kendra); aunts Diana Gingerich (Kevin) and Cameron Floyd; uncle Matt Floyd (Rachael); nephew Danny LaGreca; cousins Nick Marshall (Alisha), Josh Marshall (Tiffany), John Miller, Dominick, Katey Rose, Cora Ann, and Grayson Marshall, Chase Abercrombie and Kalyn James.
She is preceded in death by her grandfather Anthony LaGreca Jr., cousin Casey Abercrombie and brother Daniel Gage LaGreca.
A memorial service will be Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home.